Hoosier Hills Credit Union awards scholarships to local students

Hoosier Hills Credit Union recently awarded scholarships to 10 local graduating students.

$500 dollar scholarships were presented to students who are, or whose parents or guardians are members of HHCU, are in the top third of their class, and who have participated in school and community activities.

Recipients must be enrolled as a full-time student at an approved college and be recommended by the school’s Scholarship Committee or a scholarship foundation.

Recipients of 2019-20 HHCU scholarships are:

Savannah Hudelson and Ty McBride of Bedford North Lawrence High School

Ashlee Rice of Heritage Hills High School

Madison Foley and Cole Taber of Jasper High School

Jarrett Phillips of Mitchell High School

Lillia Camp of Orleans High School

Harley Bush of Paoli High School

Kelly Sammons, Springs Valley High School

Mollie Arnold of Tell City High School

For information on when to apply for scholarships, students should contact their school’s Guidance Office during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.