Hoosier Hills Credit Union awards scholarships to local students

Hoosier Hills Credit Union recently awarded scholarships to 10 local graduating students.
$500 dollar scholarships were presented to students who are, or whose parents or guardians are members of HHCU, are in the top third of their class, and who have participated in school and community activities.
Recipients must be enrolled as a full-time student at an approved college and be recommended by the school’s Scholarship Committee or a scholarship foundation.
Recipients of 2019-20 HHCU scholarships are:
- Savannah Hudelson and Ty McBride of Bedford North Lawrence High School
- Ashlee Rice of Heritage Hills High School
- Madison Foley and Cole Taber of Jasper High School
- Jarrett Phillips of Mitchell High School
- Lillia Camp of Orleans High School
- Harley Bush of Paoli High School
- Kelly Sammons, Springs Valley High School
- Mollie Arnold of Tell City High School
For information on when to apply for scholarships, students should contact their school’s Guidance Office during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
