Huntingburg City Council Discuss EAP Relief

Huntingburg City Council heard from Tri-Cap’s Housing Services Director Neil Elkins who gave a report on an expansion of the Energy Assistance Program due to Covid-19. Through the Cares Act, the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority received $17 Million.

Normally the E-A-P provides relief for families struggling to pay heat and electric bills during the winter months. Elkins says that additional funding through the CARES Act expands the program to help cover those affected by job loss or decreased hours with a one time benefit for utility bills.

An average benefit should cover-up for two months. Additionally, the window to apply for this program has also expanded, with a deadline set for July 31st to apply.

Elkins asked the council for Huntingburg to continue to defer individuals who are unable to pay utilities to TRI-CAP for assistance. Tri-Cap will receive $186,915 of the $17 Million from IHCDA. To qualify for the program you will need to have either have previously been approved or submit an application to show you meet income requirements. Normally the program looks at 12 months of income, but due to COVID-19 they will be taking into account job loss or decreased hours due to COVID-19, in which documentation will be needed.

Elkins says that you do not have to be in disconnect status to receive assistance, you can just qualify by income.

If you have recently regained employment, but recently experienced a job loss or decreased hours, your income for the prior three months will be taken into account.

To find out more about this program you can either call TRI-CAP at 812-482-2233 or email Neil Elkins at neil@tri-cap.net. You can also go to TRI-CAP.net for more information.