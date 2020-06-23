Huntingburg Transit System receives face mask donation

The City of Huntingburg Transit System recently received a cloth face mask donation.

The Federal Transit Administration donated the masks to help keep transit drivers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each mask is durable for up to 15 machine washes.

INDOT Public Transit Section Project Manager, Amy Craft, delivered the masks to Huntingburg City Hall.

For more information, call Transit Department Director, Jacque Lueken, at (812)-683-2211.