Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department makes two runs over Father’s Day weekend

Huntingburg firefighters put out two separate fires over Father’s Day weekend.

The first fire was in the back seat of Jose Martinez’s pick-up truck on South Geiger Street on Saturday afternoon.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters determined that it was caused by an old TV set that Martinez was hauling for proper disposal.

Three trucks and nine firefighters were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and we’re told the truck suffered heat damage to the paint and light fixtures.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a pole on fire at Vectren’s Duff Substation in Huntingburg.

After putting out the fire, crews set up a perimeter so Vectren could make their repairs.

No injuries were reported.

Three trucks and 15 firefighters were on the scene for less than an hour.