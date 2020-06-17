Huntingburg Woman Arrested After Crashing Car Into Huntingburg Hotel

A Huntingburg woman was arrested yesterday after she drove her car through a hotel room.

30-year-old Heather Toomire of Huntingburg was arrested on counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday morning, just after 10:00am, the Huntingburg Police Department was called to the Quality Inn to the report of a car that drove through a wall of the building and then leaving the scene.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they inspected the damage. The vehicle drove directly into a hotel room before leaving. No one was in the room when the incident occurred and no one was injured.

Officers soon learned the suspect was Toomire. Officers found her at her residence. When speaking with her, officers found her to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. She was then taken to and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Toomire was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with fictitious plates, and no valid license.