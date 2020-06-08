Indiana BMV branches to resume walk-in services next week

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is expanding its operations next week.

The BMV will resume walk-in services and will continue accepting a limited number of appointments on Monday, June 15th.

Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch, except for driving skill exams.

The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume these exams and will share details in the coming weeks.

The majority of branches will return to a five day per week schedule serving Hoosiers Tuesday through Saturday.

The BMV is focused on maintaining a safe, healthy environment for its customers and employees.

Customer-facing BMV members are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.

To see what your local BMV’s hours are and for more information, visit in.gov/bmv/.