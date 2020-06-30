Indiana Conservation Officers increasing patrols over holiday weekend

Indiana Conservation Officers will be on high alert for impaired boaters this weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round program and is strictly enforced from July 3rd to July 5th.

Indiana Conservation Officers is partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the US Coast Guard to focus on educating boaters about safe boating, including keeping alcohol off the boat.

Boaters will notice an increase in patrols, both on the water, and at recreational boating, checkpoints.

In Indiana, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration level of .08 higher. This is the same BAC for land vehicles.

Indiana Conservation Officers are also reminding boaters to always boat sober and to wear life jackets when on the water.