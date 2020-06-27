Indiana Conservation Officers reminding Hoosiers about importance of water safety

Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding Hoosiers how to make water safety a priority this summer.

If you are going to be around bodies of water, officers say you should follow these safety tips:

-discuss the dangers of water with your family and loved ones before going out

-wear a life jacket

-tell someone where you are going and when you will return

-go with a buddy

-do not venture around flooded or fast-moving waterways

-avoid alcohol

Conservation officers are also stressing the importance of boating safety.

Reducing a boat’s speed in unfamiliar areas and being aware of unusual water conditions respective to the size and type of boat are not only safety tips but also important environmental considerations.

Regardless of your boat type, doing an initial assessment of water levels and current speed are essential.

Designate a sober boat operator. Alcohol causes impaired balance, blurred vision, poor coordination, impaired judgment, and slower reaction time. These impairments can be magnified by wave action, sun exposure, and wind.

A lifejacket should be United States Coast Guard approved, in good working condition, and size appropriate for the person wearing it. New lifejackets are designed to be lighter, less obtrusive, and more comfortable. Inflatable lifejackets allow mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing, or paddling, and are much cooler in warmer weather.

For more information, visit dnr.in.gov.