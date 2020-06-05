Indiana Department of Education Announces 2020-2021 School Year COVID-19 Reentry Considerations

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released 2020-2021 school year COVID-19 re-entry considerations. Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-CLASS) was developed in partnership with the Governor’s office, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Indiana High School Athletic Association, and IDOE’s Reentry Advisory Group, comprised of practitioners and professional organizations.

“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”

To view the IN-CLASS reentry considerations, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/june-5-class-document.pdf. For more information on IDOE’s commitment to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, including up-to-date resources, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/covid-19.