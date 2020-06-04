Indiana State Fair canceled for 2020

The 2020 Indiana State Fair has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Indiana State Fair Commission and Fair Board made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Instead, we’re told that a modified State Fair 4-H livestock show will take place at the fairgrounds in August.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair has had to be modified or canceled. Officials say the fairgrounds were used to support war efforts during the Civil War and WWII.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair is scheduled for August 6th to the 22nd.

For more information, visit indianastatefair.com.