Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 244 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,135 deaths, 37,623 positive cases, and 309,503 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 229 cases, 4 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 22 cases, 1 death

Perry –44 cases, 1 death

Martin – 15 cases

Daviess – 110 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths

Knox- 33 cases

Crawford- 27 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 172 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 20 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths

Vanderburgh-303 cases – 4 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh