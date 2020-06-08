Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 244 additional cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell June 8, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,135 deaths, 37,623 positive cases, and 309,503 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 229 cases, 4 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 22 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –44 cases, 1 death
  • Martin – 15 cases
  • Daviess – 110 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
  • Knox- 33 cases
  • Crawford- 27 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 172 cases – 24 Deaths
  • Gibson- 20 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-303 cases – 4 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

