Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 281 additional cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell June 24, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,386 deaths, 43,140 positive cases, and 431,883 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 256 cases, 6 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 27 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –110 cases, 4 deaths
  • Martin – 22 cases
  • Daviess – 132 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
  • Knox- 47 cases
  • Crawford- 27 cases
  • Posey- 26 cases
  • Lawrence- 197 cases – 24 Deaths
  • Gibson- 29 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 182 cases – 29 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-359 cases – 6 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

