Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 331 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,377 deaths, 42,871 positive cases, and 426,376 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 252 cases, 6 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 25 cases, 1 death

Perry –110 cases, 4 death

Martin – 22 cases

Daviess – 132 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths

Knox- 47 cases

Crawford- 27 cases

Posey- 26 cases

Lawrence- 197 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 27 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 182 cases – 29 Deaths

Vanderburgh-347 cases – 6 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.