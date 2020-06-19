Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 389 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,327 deaths, 41,746 positive cases, and 392,887 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 248 cases, 6 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 24 cases, 1 death

Perry –104 cases, 2 death

Martin – 20 cases

Daviess – 129 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths

Knox- 40 cases

Crawford- 27 cases

Posey- 23 cases

Lawrence- 187 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 25 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 178 cases – 29 Deaths

Vanderburgh-337 cases – 6 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.