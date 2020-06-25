Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 523 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,394 deaths, 43,655 positive cases, and 444,252 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 256 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 28 cases, 1 death
- Perry –115 cases, 4 deaths
- Martin – 22 cases
- Daviess – 132 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 133 cases – 23 Deaths
- Knox- 54 cases
- Crawford- 27 cases
- Posey- 27 cases
- Lawrence- 204 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 29 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 182 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-369 cases – 6 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
