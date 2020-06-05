Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 533 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,078 deaths, 36,578 positive cases, and 291,638 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 211 cases, 3 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 22 cases, 1 death

Perry –45 cases

Martin – 14 cases

Daviess – 104 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 131 cases – 22 Deaths

Knox- 31 cases

Crawford- 25 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 171 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 20 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths

Vanderburgh-291 cases – 3 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh