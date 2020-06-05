Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,078 deaths, 36,578 positive cases, and 291,638 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 211 cases, 3 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 22 cases, 1 death
- Perry –45 cases
- Martin – 14 cases
- Daviess – 104 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 131 cases – 22 Deaths
- Knox- 31 cases
- Crawford- 25 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 171 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 20 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 167 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-291 cases – 3 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 533 additional cases reported"