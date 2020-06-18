Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 584 additional positive cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,304 deaths, 41,438 positive cases, and 384,722 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 246 cases, 5 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 23 cases, 1 death

Perry –104 cases, 1 death

Martin – 20 cases

Daviess – 127 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths

Knox- 40 cases

Crawford- 27 cases

Posey- 23 cases

Lawrence- 187 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 24 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 178 cases – 29 Deaths

Vanderburgh-336 cases – 5 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.