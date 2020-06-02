Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; deaths surpass 2,000

Posted By: Ann Powell June 2, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,022 deaths, 35,237 positive cases, and 271,919 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 204 cases, 3 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 21 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –35 cases
  • Martin – 12 cases
  • Daviess – 94 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 130 cases – 22 Deaths
  • Knox- 29 cases
  • Crawford- 24 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 165 cases – 24 Deaths
  • Gibson- 17 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 166 cases – 28 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-284 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

