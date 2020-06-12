Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,214 deaths, 39,146 positive cases, and 335,180 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 236 cases, 4 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 22 cases, 1 death
- Perry –68 cases, 1 death
- Martin – 15 cases
- Daviess – 117 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
- Knox- 34 cases
- Crawford- 27 cases
- Posey- 18 cases
- Lawrence- 176 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 22 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 171 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-321 cases – 4 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; state surpasses 39,000 positive cases"