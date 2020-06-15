Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; state surpasses 40,000 positive cases

Posted By: Ann Powell June 15, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,251 deaths, 40,430 positive cases, and 355,829 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 242 cases, 5 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 23 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –96 cases, 1 death
  • Martin – 16 cases
  • Daviess – 123 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
  • Knox- 35 cases
  • Crawford- 27 cases
  • Posey- 19 cases
  • Lawrence- 182 cases – 24 Deaths
  • Gibson- 24 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 175 cases – 29 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-330 cases – 5 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

