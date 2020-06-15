Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,251 deaths, 40,430 positive cases, and 355,829 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 242 cases, 5 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 23 cases, 1 death
- Perry –96 cases, 1 death
- Martin – 16 cases
- Daviess – 123 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
- Knox- 35 cases
- Crawford- 27 cases
- Posey- 19 cases
- Lawrence- 182 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 24 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 175 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-330 cases – 5 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; state surpasses 40,000 positive cases"