Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 2,289 deaths, 41,013 positive cases, and 371,182 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 243 cases, 5 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 23 cases, 1 death
- Perry –96 cases, 1 death
- Martin – 16 cases
- Daviess – 128 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 132 cases – 23 Deaths
- Knox- 38 cases
- Crawford- 27 cases
- Posey- 22 cases
- Lawrence- 186 cases – 24 Deaths
- Gibson- 24 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 176 cases – 29 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-335 cases – 5 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; state surpasses 41,000 positive cases"