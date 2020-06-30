INDOT to close section of State Road 145 near Tell City for construction

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing part of State Road 145 near Tell City for a structure replacement project.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 6th, contractors will close State road 145 about three miles north of the State Road 37 intersection.

Crews will replace a drainage structure that requires excavation across all lanes of traffic.

The road will be closed around the lane during this project.

Work is expected to take about 14 days, depending on weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

All other traffic should use the official detour by following State Road 37 to State Road 145.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.