Jasper Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Jasper man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Thursday evening, just after 8:30pm, Jasper Police Officers stopped a 1998 Dodge Durango for the driver, 31-year-old Andrew Jones of Jasper, not wearing a seatbelt.

It was soon found out that Jones was operating a vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator.

Jones was later found with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance.

Jones was transported and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center on a Level 6 Felony County of Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator, a Class A Misdemeanor count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor count of Possession of Marijuana, and a Class A Misdemeanor count of Possession of Paraphernalia.