Jasper man identified after tragic fall over the weekend

The Jasper man who died over the weekend has been identified.

18-year-old Elijah Anderson of Jasper passed away after tragically falling into a lake on early Saturday morning near Holland.

Several people were swimming in the lake, when Anderson fell from an elevated structure, where he hit his head before descending into the water.

The other swimmers attempted to rescue him, but were unable to do so.

Private funeral services for Anderson will be held on Thursday, June 18th, at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.