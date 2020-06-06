Jasper Strassenfest Committee Asks City to Decorate for Strassenfest Despite Festival Being Cancelled

Although the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest has been canceled, Jasper residents are still encouraged to participate in decorating their houses and lawns as if it was still going on.

From July 27th to August 2nd, Jasper is encouraged to decorate in Strassenfest colors in celebration of what would have been Strassenfest week.

The Strassenfest committee is also asking the public to donate to organizations that would have had booths during the Strassenfest to help support those who are losing out.

As they are every year at this time, official Strassenfest flags, bunting, as well as collectible mugs and buttons featuring this year’s official Strassenfest Logo, are available for purchase during regular business hours Monday through Friday at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Sixth and Clay Streets in Jasper. Funds generated annually through the purchase of these decorative and memorabilia items go directly to help funding the following year’s Strassenfest celebration. A limited number of mugs are available at $30 each, but due to the thousands of buttons that will not be sold this year at the beer garden entrance, buttons are available for just $1.00 each. Program books will not be available, as the books had not yet gone to print when the decision was made to cancel the Strassenfest.

The committee has already started planning for and is looking forward to an even bigger and better Strassenfest to be held in and around downtown Jasper, August 5th through 8th, 2021. Be sure to follow the Strassenfest Facebook page and website, jasperstrassenfest.org, for future updates about next year’s festival.