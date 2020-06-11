Jasper Streets To Go Under Construction Starting Week of June 15th

Some more Jasper streets will be going under some construction next week.

The Jasper Street Dept, along with contractor, RejuvTec , will be applying a Reclamite preservation solution to streets the week of June 15, 2020 beginning at 7:30 a.m. & will continue until approximately 5:00 p.m. each day.

This process will continue for several days throughout the week, with the possibility of extending into next week, due to unfavorable weather conditions or any other unforeseen events.

The affected streets will not be closed, however, delays are to be expected.

Affected residents will be notified (via door hanger) in advance of treatment on their street.

All vehicles must be removed from the affected street prior to 7:30 a.m.

This is a short procedure, in which the application is applied & sand is then applied on top, upon which time motorists will be allow to travel the affected street, however, extreme caution is advised while traveling on the sanded area, as the surface will be slick . The sand is removed within 2 days.

Reclamite is an asphalt rejuvenating emulsion that restores the original binder back to its proper balance.

Trash, Recycling & Yard waste collection will proceed as normal.

The affected streets are as follows: (not necessarily in this order)

Meridian Rd – Hemlock to just south of SR 164

Hemlock Dr – Meridian Rd to Maplecrest Blvd

Holy Family Dr – 3rd Ave to Church Ave

Main St – 7th St to 9th St (includes 9th St Intersection)

Franklin St – 13th St to 14th St

E 13th St – Newton to Jackson

Emily St – 6th St to 13th St

W 10th St – Dorbett St to Carroll St

Crestwood Dr – Gun Club to Dead End

University Dr – Gun Club to BJ

Dogwood Dr – 31st St to Paver Joint

Foxridge Dr – 31st St to Paver Joint

Terry Ln – 25th St to Cathy Ln

25th St – Cathy Ln to Mill St

100 South – West section by feed mill & sports complex

Portersville Rd – 47th St to North City Limits Line

E 36th St – Newton to Mill

W 13th St – Newton to Bartley

Rees St – 14th to 15th

W 14th St – Brescher to Rees

Brescher St – 14th to 14th

Willow Ln (dead end) – off of University