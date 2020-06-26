Jasper woman arrested after driving with BAC nearly 3x legal limit

A late-night traffic stop put a Jasper woman behind bars.

39-year-old Stacey Hewitt was pulled over on Newton Street late Thursday night for driving without headlights or taillights.

Hewitt was highly intoxicated and was transported to Memorial Hospital for a blood test.

Her blood alcohol content tested to be .238, which is three times the legal limit.

Hewitt was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with operating while intoxicated endangerment and operating while intoxicated.

She was also cited for improper headlights.