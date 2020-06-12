Jasper woman arrested after trying to pick up man lying in road

A Jasper woman is behind bars after reports of an intoxicated male lying on a road.

54-year-old Jacquelyn Sala was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of an intoxicated male lying in the road at the intersection of 36th Street and Manor Drive.

Before police arrived, the caller advised that the female fell to the ground as the exited the vehicle.

The vehicle was left in reverse and began rolling backward before being stopped by the caller.

When arriving on the scene, police say Sala was trying to pick up the male.

Further investigation revealed that Sala was under the influence of alcohol and prescription pills and was taken to Memorial Hospital for a blood sample.

She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center without further incident.