Jasper’s Third and Newton Intersection To Get Traffic Light

Jasper’s Third and Newton Street Intersection is getting a traffic light.

Congestion with the intersection is the reason the traffic light is set to be built.

Communications Director with the Southwest District of the Indiana Department of Transportation Jason Tiller says that about 3,800 cars go through the intersection a day and projections estimate that the number will only go up from there.

The City of Jasper originally proposed a roundabout to be built at the intersection, but it was deemed not appropriate due to the proximity to local businesses. The traffic light was named the best solution to help deal with the congestion.

Bids are set to go out in July of 2021.

There is no word on how long the project will take to complete.