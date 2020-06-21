Julia A. Olinger, age 78, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:30 a.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 12, 1941, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Ervin “Bun” and Mildred (Souders) Kruger; and married Jerome Olinger on February 10, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Julia was a homemaker and an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the rosary prayer group; and served as a group prayer leader and prayer catechist for religious education. Julia was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome “Jerry” Olinger of Huntingburg; five children, Jan (LeaAnn) Olinger of Jasper, Jennifer (Michael) Beckwith of Newburgh, Jane Fritch of Jasper, Jill (Tim) Tretter of Overland Park, Kansas and Jodi Burdette of Boonville; one sister, Sharon Disinger of Santa Claus; (15) grandchildren and (5) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Julia A. Olinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.), on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Homero Rodriguez.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Church. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.nassandson.com