Kimball International CEO, Kristie Juster, elected to Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association’s Board of Directors

Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association has a new member on its Board of Directors.

Kimball International CEO, Kristie Juster was recently elected to serve on the BIFMA board of directors.

Juster became CEO of Kimball International in 2018.

Before this, she served for over 20 years as a Global Executive at Newell Brands.

During her tenure at Newell Brands, she held the role of President of the Home Décor Segment with the design-driven brands, Levolor and Kirsch; the Culinary Lifestyle Segment with Calphalon, a premiere brand known for design innovation; and the Global Writing Segment with a wide variety of market-leading brands such as Sharpie and Expo.

Throughout her career, Juster has driven significant growth for the businesses she has led through brand innovation, distribution channel expansion including e-commerce, and a global mindset.

She has a proven track record of scaling growth strategies while preserving the core values that are critical to the long-term sustainability of a business.

Juster is a graduate of Cornell University.

BIFMA has been the not-for-profit trade association for business and institutional furniture manufacturers since 1973, with the purpose of creating voluntary standards that promote safe working environments.