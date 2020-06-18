Local Actors Back on Stage After Months Apart

After 12 weeks of not rehearsing in person, local actors have hit the stage once again.

The cast and crew of “Escanaba in da Moonlight”, written by actor Jeff Daniels, an upcoming Actors Community Theatre production, met for the first time in person at the Jasper Arts Center Wednesday night since Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb enacted the statewide “Stay At Home” order on March 24th.

The crew has until last night rehearsed the entire production over Google Hangouts, making sure their lines stay fresh in their mind. Now that the cast is back together in person, Director Jade Marinin says that feeling is refreshing.

“Being behind a computer screen and online for so long, we can really only run the lines just to keep them fresh for the actors. Now being back on stage, we’re able to work with the blocking and the intent behind the lines. It’s nice to be back and it’s also great to be back with people.”

The play that was originally scheduled for late March will now finally be able to be seen by the public, which actor Chris Dixon is very excited about.

“It feels great. We’ve had this to look forward to for such a long time and now that it solidified. The Arts Center has taken really creative steps to make the show safe for the audience to come witness. It’s going to be just out of control. It’s going to be a real joy.”

Escanaba in da Moonlight finally hits the stage July 23rd through July 25th. Tickets are on sale now at ActorsCommunityTheatre.com. Tickets already purchased are still valid.