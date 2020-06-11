Loogootee Community Schools Reminding Residents About Vaccinations

Loogootee Community Schools is reminding residents about school vaccinations.

If your child is entering kindergarten, 6th, or 12th grade, there are vaccine requirements prior to their first day of school.

The Indiana Department of Education says that vaccination requirements remain the same, regardless of what the 2020-2021 school year may look like.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all vaccines are by appointment only at the Martin County Health Department.

To schedule an appointment, call (812)-247-3303. Wednesdays are the only day a nurse can be available for immunizations.

Patients must bring their insurance card or no vaccines can be given.

The Martin County Health Department is located at 127 Water Street in Shoals, next to the Shoals Fire Station.