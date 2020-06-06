Lucille Mae Reickelhoff

Lucille Mae Rickelhoff, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

Lucille was born in Jasper, Indiana on November 20, 1931 to Jack and Gertrude (Oskins) King. She married Edward J. Rickelhoff on December 14, 1974. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2008.

She worked for 29 years at Forest Products Manufacturing where she later retired.

She was a member of the VFW Post # 673, the Legion Post #147, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center.

She enjoyed volunteering at the VFW, visiting the casino, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are two daughters; Judy Kemp, Jasper, IN and Sherry (William) Cole, Dubois, IN, two sons; Gail Gardner, Winslow, IN and James Gardner, Jasper, IN, and seven grandchildren; Jeremy and Andre Gardner, Jessica Kahle, William Cole, Jamie Sword, Diana Fischer, Tammy Jones, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

Preceding her in death besides her husband were six sisters; Pearl, Mabel, Caroline, Betty, Helen Rose, Ardella, and two brothers, Ernie and Daniel Wayne King.

Private funeral services for Lucille Mae Rickelhoff will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

