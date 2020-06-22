Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash near Celestine

An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist crashed over the weekend.

The Dubois County Dispatch Center received a call early Sunday morning about a male crashing his motorcycle along State Road 164, just east of Celestine.

Sheriff Deputies, Memorial Hospital Medical Services, and the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

We’re told the man was airlifted to an Evansville Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

The accident is under investigation.