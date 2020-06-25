Mayme Faye Sullivan, 84, of St. Croix, formerly of Eckerty passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, IN.
She was born on December 30, 1935 at home in Eckerty, IN to Harry and Ola (Crews) Williamson. Mayme married Jesse J. Sullivan October 8, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 31, 1997. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse, her parents; Harry and Ola Williamson, a granddaughter Angela Bebee, and a son – in- law, Robert Brang.
Mayme is survived by her children; Stevie Sullivan, Shirley Brang, Wanda (Jim) Houchin, all of St. Croix, her siblings; Anna Belle Cooper, Harry Lee (Hazel) Williamson, her grandchildren; Jason Bebee, Derrick Brang, Elisabeth Throop, Leah Adams, her great- grandchildren; Logan, Wyatt, Jacob, Josiah, Jocelyn, Evelyn, a great- great grandchild coming soon and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M Friday June 26, 2020 with Bro. Albert Madden to officiate at Denbo Funeral Home in English. Burial will follow in Potters Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M on Friday June 26, 2020 at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Arrangements entrusted to Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com
