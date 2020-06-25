Mayme Faye Sullivan, 84, of St. Croix, formerly of Eckerty passed away on , 2020 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, IN.

She was born on , 1935 at home in Eckerty, IN to Harry and Ola (Crews) Williamson. Mayme married Jesse J. Sullivan , 1945. He preceded her in death on , 1997. She was a homemaker, loved gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jesse, her parents; Harry and Ola Williamson, a granddaughter Angela Bebee, and a son – in- law, Robert Brang.

Mayme is survived by her children; Stevie Sullivan, Shirley Brang, Wanda (Jim) Houchin, all of St. Croix, her siblings; Anna Belle Cooper, Harry Lee (Hazel) Williamson, her grandchildren; Jason Bebee, Derrick Brang, Elisabeth Throop, Leah Adams, her great- grandchildren; Logan, Wyatt, Jacob, Josiah, Jocelyn, Evelyn, a great- great grandchild coming soon and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M , 2020 with Bro. Albert Madden to officiate at Denbo Funeral Home in English. Burial will follow in Potters Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at 1:00 P.M on , 2020 at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

