Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 229 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Monday afternoon:

-1,153 have been submitted

-1,003 negative results have been submitted

-10 test results are pending

-229 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.