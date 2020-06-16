Motorcyclist flown to hospital after weekend crash

An investigation is underway after two motorcycles collided on Saturday afternoon.

60-year-old Charlene Cummings of Noblesville was driving her Harley Davidson when she slowed down to pull into a private drive on State Road 164, west of County Road 1025 E near Patoka Lake.

52-year-old William Cummings, also of Noblesville and driving a Harley Davidson, became distracted and didn’t notice the slowing bike in front of him, rear-ending the other motorcycle.

Charlene Cummings was thrown from her motorcycle and flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for arm injuries and a possible head injury.

Her condition is not known at this time.

William Cummings was not injured in the crash.

We’re told that both individuals were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

State Road 164 was closed for about 15 minutes.

The Celestine Fire Department, Memorial EMS, and St. Vincent Statflight Services assisted sheriff deputies at the scene.