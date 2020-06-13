Nurse Practitioner Allyson Mudd Joins Jasper Pediatrics

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is welcoming back a team member.

The hospital is pleased to announce the return of Nurse Practitioner Allyson Mudd, MSN, NP-C, CPN to Memorial Hospital’s medical associate staff.

She will be working alongside Dr. Doug Bies, Dr. Michael Ruff, Dr. Lindsey Taylor, Dr. Kathirene Wilcoxen, and Nurse Practitioner Yvonne Rominger at Memorial Hospital’s Jasper Pediatrics.

Mudd is a graduate of Loogootee High School where she was co-valedictorian.

She received her bachelor of science in nursing and her master of science in nursing from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville.

Mudd is a certified nurse practitioner and a certified pediatric nurse. She is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Coalition of Advanced Practice Nurses of Indiana, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Mudd previously worked at Jasper Pediatrics from 2013 – 2015, Grand Avenue Pediatrics in Washington, the pediatric intensive care unit at St. Vincent in Evansville, and Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit.