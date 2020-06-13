Oakwood Health Campus reporting 10 additional cases of COVID-19

Oakwood Health Campus officials reported 10 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

The Perry County Health Department made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Health officials say this comes after 21 from the health campus tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

In total, there are 31 confirmed cases at the facility. We’re told that 15 are residents at the facility and 16 are employees.

Five of these cases live outside of Perry County.

In total, the county has 94 positive cases of COVID-19.

-54 remain in strict isolation

-1 is hospitalized

-1 reported death

-38 are no longer ill and have met all of the CDC’s guidelines to be released.