OptumServe testing site in Jasper closing; transitioning to mobile/traveling site

Jasper’s National Guard Armory COVID-19 testing site is transitioning to a mobile/traveling site.

According to the Dubois County Health Department, the site will be closed from Tuesday, June 9th through the end of June.

Optum Serve will contact any individuals who have scheduled appointments and reschedule or direct them to the nearest Optum location or other testing sites.

The mobile/traveling site will assist with testing employees at nursing facilities for the next three to four weeks.

Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe anticipate the closure of the testing site to be temporary but will assess reopening sites after the testing in skilled nursing facilities is complete. Any questions please call Optum at (888) 634-1116.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Urgent Care Center is available for patients who do not require emergency department services, but who have symptoms of COVID-19. Urgent Care Center is located at 507 E. 19th Street in Huntingburg.

Urgent Care Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. excluding holidays. All patients are asked to call Urgent Care Center at (812) 683-4717 prior to visiting to receive instructions about the appointment and to pre-register.

For more information, visit mhhcc.org/