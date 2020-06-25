OptumServe to open new COVID-19 testing site in Jasper on Monday

OptumServe Health Services is opening a new testing site in Dubois County.

This new location is at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building located on 400 South Clay Street in Jasper.

Testing starts on Monday, June 29th.

The site will be open from 8am to 8pm between Monday, June 29th, and Thursday, July 2nd.

Then the following weeks, the site will be open Tuesday thru Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Register is by appointment ONLY at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at: (888) 634-1116 (for those without internet access ONLY)

Appointments can be made starting today June 25th.

Testing is for anyone who lives OR works in the State of Indiana.

Anyone now can be tested, even those who are not showing symptoms, having symptoms, or those who just want to be tested.

There is NO charge for testing! However, if you do have private health care insurance, you are asked to bring that to the testing site.

People can expect to get the results within 48 hours. Optum will send a text or email to the patient if the test is negative. A phone call will be given if there is a positive test result.

Dubois County Health Department will not be involved with the direct operations of OptumServe’s clinics. Dubois County Health Department will receive results of the positive cases of Dubois County residents and will continue to work with the ISDH and local officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored.