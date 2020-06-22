Overnight lane closures scheduled for I-64 near Ferdinand

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight lane closures on I-64 near Ferdinand

Beginning Thursday, June 25, contractors will begin operations to install sensors on I-64 at mile marker 64, between East Ferdinand Road and Monte Casino Road.

During this operation crews will close the westbound right lane from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All other lanes will remain open.

Work will be complete overnight. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.