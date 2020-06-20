Parking Lot Accident Takes Washington Man To Jail

An intoxicated driver caused a two-vehicle accident in Jasper.

Friday night in the Rural King Parking, at around 8:30 pm, 52-year-old David Davis of Washington backed his 2009 Ford Escape into the 2008 Toyota Prius of 66-year-old Constance Hall of Dubois.

When officers arrived they found that Davis was showing signs of being under the influence. After a few tests, Davis was found to be intoxicated. Davis was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test but refused.

Davis was charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony Count of Operating While Intoxicated Prior, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Operating While Intoxicated Refusal, and a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of Marijuana Prior.

Davis’s Escape received about $700 in damages while Hall’s Prius suffered $1,500.