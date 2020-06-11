Patoka 2000 Duck Race rescheduled for July 9th

A local annual event has been rescheduled for next month.

The Patoka 2000 Duck Race has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 9th at 11:30 am at the Jasper Pool.

The race is a fundraiser that supports the efforts of Patoka 2000- a beautification group of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce that works hard throughout the year to clean up and beautify the Patoka River entryway into Jasper.

This group ensures that the plants and flags on the bridge look nice, educates residents about the proper planting and pruning of trees, and assists the Jasper Park and Recreation Department with its annual tree giveaway.

To sponsor a duck for the Duck Race – – send a check or bring cash to the Jasper Chamber of Commerce office, located at 302 West 6th Street – P.O. Box 307 in Jasper. If walking in a sponsorship, please wear a mask.

Forms and payments must for the 2020 Duck Race must be received no later than July 8.

The cost is $5 for one duck or 3 for $10.

The prizes for this year are:

Grand Prize – $250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree

Second – 6’ Picnic Table donated by Krempp Lumber

Third – $100 Cash from Bob Luegers Buick GMC

Fourth – $100 Cash from Uebelhor Chevy Cadillac

Fifth – $50 Gift Certificate from Olinger Diamond Center

Sixth – JASPER logo items from Jasper Engines & Transmission

For questions regarding this event – – contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.