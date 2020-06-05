Peaceful Protest To Take Place at Daviess County Courthouse

A peaceful protest is planned to happen at the Daviess County Courthouse this Saturday evening.

The protest is planned to take place from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement saying that officers will be on standby to hear the protesters and their frustrations.

However, The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that they will not tolerate any violent or criminal activity.

If anyone at the protest sees anything suspicious, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency number at 812-254-1060.