The Oakwood Health Campus is reporting 21 additional cases of COVID-19.
The Perry County Health Department shared the information on their Facebook page on Thursday night.
Out of these 21 additional cases, we’re told that 9 are campus residents, 12 are employees., and 4 live outside of Perry County.
All individuals are in isolation. Those who may have been in contact with them will be placed on 2-week quarantine.
Be the first to comment on "Perry County Health Department confirms 21 COVID-19 cases at Oakwood Health Campus"