Perry County’s Schergen’s Center COVID-19 Testing Site To Go Mobile

Perry County’s Schergen’s Center COVID-19 testing site is transitioning to a mobile/traveling site.

According to the Perry County Health Department, the site will be closed from Tuesday, June 9th through the end of June.

Optum Serve will contact any individuals who have scheduled appointments and reschedule or direct them to the nearest Optum location or other testing sites.

The mobile/traveling site will assist with testing employees at nursing facilities for the next three to four weeks.

Indiana State Department of Health and OptumServe anticipate the closure of the testing site to be temporary but will assess reopening sites after the testing in skilled nursing facilities is complete. Any questions please call Optum at (888) 634-1116.