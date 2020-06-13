Petersburg man arrested for child molesting

A Petersburg man is facing child molesting charges.

Indiana State Police Detectives began investigating on May 30th after learning that 21-year-old Harley Deweese allegedly sexually molested a male under the age of 14.

The alleged incident took place in May at an undisclosed location in Pike County.

After reviewing the criminal investigation, the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Deweese.

Deweese was arrested on Friday afternoon without incident.

He is currently being held on bond at the Pike County Jail.