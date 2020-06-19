Purdue Extension Office to hold free webinar on food budgeting and meal planning

Although some restaurants are starting to reopen their doors, many Hoosiers are eating at home more often.

In some cases, this is causing a financial strain on families due to reduction or loss of income.

To help with this, Purdue Extension Educators on Perry, Posey, and Spencer Counties are teaming up g up to host a free webinar on food budgeting and meal planning.

Megan Jaspersen and Kristen Lowry will share research-based information intended to help individuals get the most from their food dollars, plan nutritious meals, and reduce food waste.

The webinar takes place on ZOOM on Wednesday, June 24th, from 12 to 1 pm CST.

Individuals can access the webinar by logging into Zoom with the following link:

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86835743167?pwd=ZW5QV3c3WnZMRFZRb2Z1a0hHUHJtUT09

Meeting ID: 868 3574 3167

Password: 3FXG4D

The session will be recorded for viewing after it airs and can be found on the Purdue Extension- Perry County Facebook page as well as the Purdue Extension- Spencer County Facebook page.

For more information contact Megan Jaspersen at mjaspers@purdue.edu.